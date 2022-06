It almost seems like the provincial government’s priorities have been elsewhere.

73% of Quebecers believe the Legault government is doing a poor job on health care

According to a new study by the Angus Reid Institute, 73% of Quebecers believe the provincial government led by François Legault is doing a poor job managing health care.

This is one of the worst performance reviews for Quebec on health care in over eight years. In March 2018, 77% of Quebecers said the provincial government was doing a poor job in this area.

“Those who intend to vote Coalition Avenir Québec if an election were held today are much more likely than other party supporters to believe the CAQ and Premier François Legault has done a good job managing health care in the province — a majority (57%) say this. Those who intend to vote Parti Québécois (25% good or very good job), Québec Solidaire (18%), Liberal (6%) and Conservative (3%) are much more critical.” —Angus Reid Institute

At least two-thirds of Canadians in every province believe their provincial government has done a poor job on health care, with Manitoba, New Brunswick and Newfoundland residents being most likely to agree, at 83%.

Overall, 72% of Canadians agree that their provincial government has done a poor job managing health care.

