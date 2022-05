“As we enter this critical period for climate, rapid action is needed.”

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante is participating in the 2022 Montreal Climate Summit today at Marché Bonsecours. The Summit, which runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., will include discussions with experts and members from the city’s economic, political, institutional, philanthropic, community and cultural sectors about how to accelerate the ecological transition.

You can watch the 2022 Montreal Climate Summit live below.

