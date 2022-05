Marathon dance party Non Stop 24/24 at SAT, the Metro Metro hip hop festival, Piknic Électronik returns and more.

Friday, May 20

Montreal hip hop festival Metro Metro begins today at the Parc Olympique Esplanade, with Trippie Red, Tory Lanez and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie headlining tonight, Lil Baby on Saturday and Playboi Carti and Loud on Sunday. For the complete program and to buy tickets, please click here. 4141 Pierre-de-Coubertin, 12–11 p.m. Friday through Sunday, $286.50 weekend pass, $127 single-day tickets

A cool techno dance party in a church that also raises funds for Ukrainian aid? Yes please. The Milton Parc Food Bank and Nights of Worship present CMD, Grave Index, Steffrey Yan and Dfamation live, with a DJ set by Daura and visuals by Apollo Nite. Note that there will be a bar on site, an additional donations to Canadian Lutheran World Relief will be accepted. 3594 Jeanne-Mance, 9 p.m., $13 advance.$16 at the door

Saturday, May 21

The Grande Print Art Fair (part of the larger Montreal Printed Arts Festival) gathers over 30 artists and organizations selling posters and printed art. 3487 St-Laurent, 12 p.m.–7 p.m.

Montreal nightlife advocacy organization MTL 24/24 presents Non Stop 24/24, a marathon dance party and pilot project in conjunction with the city, wherein the public is invited to party at SAT from 10 p.m. Saturday till 3 a.m. on Monday — or for part of that time, because sleep. Check out the epic lineup of DJs here and buy tickets here. 1201 St-Laurent, 10 p.m. Friday till 3 a.m. Monday, 2-day pass $62.25, 1 day $42.25

Sunday, May 22

It wouldn’t be (early) summer in Montreal without outdoor dance party series Piknic Électronik, which begins on Sunday, with a second dose on holiday Monday. Plaine des Jeux, Parc Jean-Drapeau, 2 p.m., $20 advance/$25

Copenhagen punks Iceage are coming to Montreal to play Ausgang Plaza, with openers Wiki and Lovers Suicide. 6525 St-Hubert, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m., $29.27

