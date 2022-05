Apocalyptica, Land of Talk and S. Carey in concert, Black Theatre Workshop’s Pipeline and more.

Montreal band de qualité Land of Talk play le Ministère with openers and Zoon. 4521 St-Laurent, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m., $22

S. Carey — aka Sean Carey, the drummer from Bon Iver who’s released four solo albums and a couple of EPs since 2010 — is in Montreal to play Bar le Ritz PDB tonight, with opener Courtney Hartman. 179 Jean-Talon W., 8 p.m., $21.11

Black Theatre Workshop and la Manufacture present the family drama Pipeline at Théâtre la Licorne. The piece is being performed this week in French following last week’s run in English (with the same cast). 4559 Papineau, 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., $38/$32 seniors/$30 under 30

Chamber metal band Apocalyptica are also in Montreal tonight, playing MTelus with openers Lacuna Coil. 59 Ste-Catherine E., doors 6:30 p.m., show 8 p.m., $55

The critically acclaimed Dan Kwan/Daniel Scheinert film Everything Everywhere All at Once, starring Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan, is screening at Cinéma du Parc. 3575 Parc, various times, $14/$11.50/$10

