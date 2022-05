Pointe-à-Callière marks 30 years with a surprise concert and PWYC admission, Megadeth and Lamb of God live, improv music, classic Hong Kong cinema and more.

Montreal archaeology and history museum Pointe-à-Callière is marking its 30th anniversary today, offering PWYC admission all day (proceeds of which are going to the museum’s foundation), a performance by two surprise renowned Montreal musicians on the public piano in front of the museum, a Montreal quiz promising a grand prize and more! 350 Place Royale, 10 a.m.–5 p.m., PWYC

Megadeth and Lamb of God bring their long-awaited joint tour to the Montreal adjacent Place Bell in Laval, with openers Trivium and In Flames. 1950 Claude-Gagné, doors 5 p.m., show 6 p.m.

Mardi Spaghetti and the Suoni per il Popolo festival present a night of improvised music at la Sala Rossa, in two sets. 4848 St-Laurent, doors 7:30 p.m., show 8 p.m., $15

Indiana space-rock band Cloakroom are in Montreal, playing openers Pnoom at Bar le Ritz PDB. 179 Jean-Talon W., 7 p.m., 8 p.m., $22.26

Cinéma Moderne screens Wong Kar-Wai’s classic 1994 film Chungking Express. 5150 St-Laurent 9:30 p.m., $15

