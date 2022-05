The actor has been charged with assault against three men in England.

Kevin Spacey has been charged with four counts of sexual assault

Actor Kevin Spacey has been charged with four counts of sexual assault against three men, according to England’s Crown Prosecution Service. The cases allegedly occurred in London and Gloucester between 2005 and 2013.

The 62-year-old actor’s career essentially ended after fellow actor Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of making a sexual advance toward him years earlier, when Rapp was only 14 years old. Shortly thereafter, 15 other people came forward with similar allegations.

Rapp filed a lawsuit against Spacey in Sept. 2020. The few other criminal cases against Spacey in the U.S. were closed, in one case because the complainant withdrew the claims “with prejudice,” and in the other case because the accuser died.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.

