The Pack A.D., Mogwai and USA Out of Vietnam in concert, Music for Ukraine, an art workshop for kids, a record fair and more.

Friday, April 8

Ten acts are playing the Music for Ukraine fundraiser at la Sala Rossa. 4848 St-Laurent, doors 6:30 p.m., show 7:30 p.m., $20 advance/$30 at the door

USA Out of Vietnam, featuring Cult MTL columnist Johnson Cummins, play their first show in five years at Turbo Haüs, with opener Danforth Kane. 2040 St-Denis, doors 8 p.m., show 8:45 p.m., $10

The Burger King that used to be on St.Laurent & st.Catherine was the Wild West. I swear to god you could kill someone in a duel in there and no one would bat an eye. — Turbo Haüs (@TurboHaus) April 7, 2022 USA Out of Vietnam play Turbo Haüs

Saturday, April 9

As part of her exhibition Documentaire en dérive, Montreal artist Nayla Dabaji is holding a workshop for kids (aged six and up) at the MAI. 3680 Jeanne-Mance, 3–6 p.m., free with reservation

Scottish post-rock heroes Mogwai are playing Corona Theatre with opener Nina Nastasia. 2490 Notre-Dame W., 8 p.m., $65–$128

Sunday, April 10

Bar le Ritz PDB is hosting the Disc-O-Ritz record fair. 179 Jean-Talon W., 10 a.m.– 4 p.m., free entry

Vancouver garage rock duo the Pack A.D. are playing Turbo Haüs with openers Strange Breed and the Sick Things. 2040 St-Denis, doors 7 p.m., $12/$17

