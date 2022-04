Friday, April 22

Sugar Sammy is playing a secret bilingual show at an undisclosed Montreal location tonight (accessible by metro and with adjacent street parking), and there are only a few seats left. Location to be shared upon ticket purchase, $109.99

รŽLESONIQ presents Indonesian-born tech and bass house producer Bleu Clair tonight at Newspeak with openers Cymn and Truwayz. 1403 Ste-Elisabeth, 10 p.m., $26.36โ€“$35

Saturday, April 23

Montreal singer-songwriter Laurence-Anne launches her new album Musivision at PHI Centre. 315 St-Paul W., 8 p.m., $21.60

NYC-based psych-pop band Mild High Club will be in Montreal this weekend to play le National with opener JW Francis. 1220 Ste-Catherine E., doors 7 p.m., 8 p.m., $37.75

Sunday, April 24

L.A. band VR Sex โ€” “audio/visual provocateurs who transpose the identifiers of death rock, synth punk, post-punk, ambient, and ethereal soundscapes into an audit on technology and its imprint on our collective psyche” โ€” play l’Escogriffe with openers Young Blades and Pulsum + Kaan. 4461 St-Denis, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m., $22.26

Haunted Montreal is holding a weekly (English-language) Haunted Pub Crawl, starting at McKibbin’s downtown this Sunday. Participants can expect to learn about the city’s 40 (40?!) allegedly haunted bars. 1426 Bishop, 3 p.m., $24.50

