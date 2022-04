The April issue of Cult MTL has arrived, featuring an interview with Montreal-based indie pop artist Maryze, whose debut album 8 will be released by Hot Tramp Records on May 6. We spoke to her about making a name for herself in the Montreal scene, building the confidence to merge genres fearlessly, collaborating with fellow local artist Backxwash, becoming a TikTok star and more.

Photos by Mansoor

Also in the April issue are interviews with renowned NYC author and public speaker Fran Lebowitz, British indie rock band alt-J, actor Ke Huy Quan (about the film Everything Everywhere All at Once), local singer-songwriter Martha Wainwright (about her new memoir), local country music artist L’il Andy (about his wild Hezekiah Procter project), features on Bicycle Bob and Montreal’s “vélorution,” the plague of processed food, a review of le Vin Papillon & more!

Look for the magazine across Montreal and explore the digital issue at the link below.

To read more issues of Cult MTL, please visit the Magazine section.