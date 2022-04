The Detroit garage rock revivalist and 21st century music icon is playing Laval’s Place Bell with openers July Talk.

Detroit garage rock revivalist and 21st century music icon Jack White is bringing his Supply Chain Issues tour to Place Bell in Laval on Saturday, April 16, with openers July Talk. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m.

For more information about the show and to buy tickets ($50–$94)

