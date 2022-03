Sebstian Stan stars in the anticipated thriller Fresh, Netflix drama series Pieces of Me, How I Met Your Father and more.

New on Netflix

Pieces of Her new on Netflix

The incredible Toni Collette stars in a new original Netflix series, Pieces of Her, hitting the platform this Friday. When a Saturday afternoon trip to the mall with her mother suddenly explodes into violence, an adrift young woman’s conception of her mother is forever changed.

After being shot in 1968, the enigmatic pop artist Andy Warhol began obsessively journalling his life. Inspired by those writings, The Andy Warhol Diaries (March 9), a six-part miniseries explores the ins and outs of one of the 20th century’s most important artists.

New on Prime Video

Lucy and Desi (new on Prime Video)

Directed by the Amy Poehler, a new documentary on Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz starts streaming on Prime Video this week. Lucy and Desi (March 4) explores the rise of comedy icon Lucille Ball, her relationship with Desi Arnaz and how their groundbreaking sitcom I Love Lucy forever changed Hollywood, cementing her legacy long after her death in 1989. Whether you loved or hated the Oscar-nominated Being the Ricardos, this might be the perfect documentary companion to learn more about the groundbreaking comedy couple.

New on Crave

Catwoman (new on Crave)

If you’re really starved for Batman content with this week’s big blockbuster release and you’ve never seen Catwoman (2004), Crave has your back. In this infamously terrible film that went nowhere, Halle Berry stars as the titular anti-heroine in this all-time clunker. It’s available to stream starting today.

New on Disney Plus

How I Met Your Father (new on Disney Plus)

It’s a big year on Disney Plus for the winter soldier, Sebastian Stan. Pam & Tommy (the finale premieres next week) continues to roll out week by week and he also stars in one of March’s most anticipated releases, Fresh (March 4), a thriller about a woman frustrated by dating apps who gives her number to the awkwardly charming Steve. Fresh co-stars Daisy Edgar-Jones of Normal People.

On the TV front, new Disney Plus show How I Met Your Father (March 9) premieres as well. A gender-reversal of the popular CBS show, How I Met Your Mother, this new iteration casts Disney icon Hilary Duff in the lead role.

New on CBC Gem

Tu dors Nicole (new on CBC Gem)

One of the best Quebec films of the past 10 years starts streaming on CBC Gem this month. Tu dors Nicole (March 6) is a dreamy coming-of-age film about a young woman’s summer dealing with the pitfalls of friendship, love and family.

