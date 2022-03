By Divine Right in concert, in-person and online dance parties, stand-up and improv comedy, workshops, exhibitions and more.

Friday, March 11

Deep in the Sud Ouest, The Luck Dump comedy event is going down courtesy of The Human Raccoons podcast, and hosted by Michelle Forrester and Mike Leites. 6055 Monk, 8:30 p.m.–12 a.m., $13.96

Cabaret Berlin keeps the streaming dance parties going with Lunatic Fridays, promising a range of “dark, spooky, goth and retro” sounds including post-punk, new Wave, dark Wave and cold Wave. The event is free but tips for DJ Davidé and VJ Bunnyguts are welcome, as are donations to the new and improved nightclub, reopening soon. Online, 8 p.m.–12:30 a.m., free

Concordia’s Centre for Gender Advocacy is holding an online workshop today titled Trauma-Informed Conflict Resolution, part of their series Beyond Conflict: Moving Towards Accountability, with Margeaux Feldman. Online, 5–7 p.m., free (Zoom registration here)

Saturday, March 12

On the very night that small music venues are no longer subject to public health restrictions, Canadian indie rock vets By Diving Right are playing l’Escogriffe in support of their forthcoming ninth album OTTO MOTTO. The openers are Van Tassel and HotKid. 4467 St-Denis, 8 p.m., $14.64

Monteal Improv is hosting a comedy show as part of their Confessions series, inspired by anonymous, crowd-sourced secrets. 3716 Notre-Dame W., 8 p.m., $8/$11.62, 18+

Sunday, March 13

You know dancing is back when Forrest is on top of a bill at Bain Mathieu. The Zekra Nightlife event, House Frequencies, also features Tommy Kimpton, Zac Martel and DJ Elie. 2915 Ontario E., 8:30–11:30 p.m., $33–$40

Along with the continuing Parachute exhibition (on till April 24), the McCord Museum has JJ Levine photography and the must-see permanent exhibition Indigenous Voices of Today. 690 Sherbrooke W., 10 a.m.–5 p.m., $19/$17 seniors/$14 students 18–30/free for 17 and under

For more Montreal events, please visit the Events section.

To read our latest To-Do List, please click here.