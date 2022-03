Black Midi and Wolf Alice live, Drive My Car at Cinéma du Parc, Yes Montreal’s artists conference and more.

Yes Montreal’s artists conference What’s Next?! is streaming online for free this afternoon. Online, 1–6 p.m., free

British rock band black midi, whose virtues were extolled in Ryan Diduck’s Play Recent column last year, plays SAT with opener NNAMDÏ. 1201 St-Laurent, doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m., $25/$30

Another British rock band, the relatively alt act Wolf Alice, are playing Théâtre Corona with opener Charlie Hickey. 2490 Notre-Dame W., doors 6 p.m., 7 p.m., $38

Pam Demic hosts Trivia Night at the Diving Bell Social Club. 3956 St-Laurent, 3rd floor, doors 7:30 p.m., 8 p.m., free

Drive My Car by Japanese filmmaker Ryusuke Hamaguchi, the winner of the Best International Film Oscar, is screening at Cinéma du Parc. 3575 Parc, 2:50 p.m., 5:30 p.m., $14/seniors $11.50/14–21 $10

