Concordia’s Fine Arts Student Alliance presents a screening of Shaka King’s excellent 2019 film Judas and the Black Messiah, starring Daniel Kaluuya (he won multiple awards for his portrayal of the Black Panthers’ Fred Hampton) and LaKeith Stanfield. 1515 Ste-Catherine W. #1428, 6 p.m., free

L’Heure Mauve, the exhibition by Swiss artist Nicolas Party, continues at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts, where entry is half-price tonight. Read more about the exhibition here. 1380 Sherbrooke W., 10 a.m.–5 p.m., by reservation, $12

Puerto Rican rapper and eccentric-fashion icon Bad Bunny makes a Montreal stop on his Ultimo Tour del Mundo at the Bell Centre. 1909 Avenue des Canadiens de Montréal, 8 p.m., $97–$518

The World of Drum & Bass tour arrives in Montreal tonight, bringing U.K. acts TC and DJ SS, Canadians Crimewave and Trenchfoot and more to Ctrllab Art House and Gallery. 3634 St-Laurent, 9 p.m.–5 a.m., $24.25/$27.50

Small, dark, sweaty nightclubs are back with a vengeance, even in the middle of the week. Tonight, Datcha Wednesdays welcomes Nono and friends. (Read and/or scroll through the embed below to see the sick lineup they’ve got for the rest of the week.) 98 Laurier W., 10 p.m., free

