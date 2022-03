A mini music festival, a pinball tournament, an EP launch, a multimedia exhibition and more.

It’s the second night of Insolitudes, a mini-music-festival from Indie Montreal at le Balcon. Tonight’s theme is Pop, featuring Rayannah, MoKa and Titelaine. (Tomorrow night’s closing event is Electro.) 463 Ste-Catherine W., 8 p.m., $14.85

Plateau pinball bar North Star is on the comeback trail, hosting its monthly pinball tournament tonight. 3908 St-Laurent, sign-up btwn 6 and 7 p.m., free entry

On now at the Canadian Centre for Architecture, A Section of Now: Social Norms and Rituals as Sites for Architectural Intervention is a multimedia exhibition that explores society with a focus on “expanding notions of family, property ownership, activism, work, technology and life cycles.” 1920 Baile, 11 a.m.–9 p.m. by reservation, $7–$10

Montreal band Bel Ours launch their first EP Les mains pleines de terre with a 5à7 at la Verre Bouteille. 2112 Mont-Royal E., 5 p.m., free

Paul Thomas Anderson’s latest, multiple-Oscar-nominated film Licorice Pizza is screening at Cinéma du Parc. 3575 Parc, 12:15 p.m., 3:10 p.m., 6 p.m., $14/$11.50 seniors/$10 for those aged 14–21

