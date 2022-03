The province’s public health institute made it official on the same day that 3,067 new cases were recorded and hospitalizations rose by 47.

Absent healthcare workers, cancelled events and social engagements, positive rapid tests popping up all over social media feeds — yes, it seems like everyone has COVID (again!). The BA.2 variant of Omicron, which is reportedly even more contagious than the OG Omicron that three million Quebecers were estimated to have contracted during the winter, has been driving the new wave worldwide, and Quebec is clearly not immune.

After some hemming and hawing over the weekend from public health director Dr. Luc Boileau about whether Quebec is facing a sixth wave of COVID, the province’s public health institute (INSPQ) made it official today. Also today, 3,067 new cases were recorded (among the few with access to PCR tests, and anyone who bothers to register their rapid test results online, officially) and hospitalizations rose by 47.

Luckily it was recently reported that one box of rapid tests per month, per person will still be available to every Quebecer for another year, until March 2023. Whether the government will change its plan to drop the mask mandate by April 15 remains to be seen.

Quebec recently opened up fourth dose appointments to the 80+ age group.

For more about the pandemic in Quebec, please visit the government’s website.

