“Travel conditions may be impacted by accumulating snow.”

Montreal snow storm: expect up to 15 cm till Saturday evening, risk of freezing rain

The Weather Network has confirmed that Montreal will be hit with another snow storm this weekend, with between 10 and 15 cm of snow expected to fall until Saturday evening. Road closures could be implemented, and precipitation may be mixed with rain, causing freezing rain.

Travel could be difficult due to heavy, blowing snow, reducing visibility to near zero. Highways, roads, walkways and parking lots also become difficult to navigate during snow storms.

Please be careful out there.

13:22 EnvCanada issued #Weather statement #Montréal #QCStorm https://t.co/pnHOL0miWs — Montréal (@ECAlertQC147) March 9, 2022 Montreal snow storm: expect up to 15 cm till Saturday evening, risk of freezing rain

For the latest weather updates, please visit the Weather Network.

For the latest in news, please visit the News section.