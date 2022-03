Over 350 shows, 2/3 of them free, are coming to the Quartier des Spectacles from June 30–July 9.

From June 30 to July 9, the 42nd edition of the Montreal Jazz Fest will take over the Quartier des Spectacles with over 350 concerts by a lineup of artists including the Roots, Dominique Fils-Aimé and Kamasi Washington. Also announced today, Robert Glasper, Jean-Michel Blais, Bebel Gilberto, CRi, Pink Martini, Joey Bada$$, the Psychedelic Furs, X, Lee Fields, Meshell Ndegeocello, Basia Bulat, Bombino, Brad Barr and Cadence Weapon will be playing the festival, too.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, April 1 at noon.

See the complete Montreal Jazz Fest 2022 lineup (so far — more artists will be announced in the months to come) below.

