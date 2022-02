57% of Canadians believe that the trucker convoy in Ottawa is not about vaccine mandates and pandemic restrictions at all.

According to a new Léger poll, 57% of Canadians believe that the trucker convoy in Ottawa is not about vaccine mandates and pandemic restrictions, and is instead an opportunity for right wing supremacists to rally and voice their frustrations about society.

The study also found that half of Canadians (52%) were scared by the convoy in Ottawa, because it reminded them of the ‘storming’ of the Capital Building in Washington January 6, 2021.

For the complete results and methodology, please visit the Léger website.

