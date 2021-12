This weekend’s virtual fundraiser event promises performances by musicians, actors, speakers, a choir and more.

Youth-oriented Montreal theatre company Geordie is presenting a virtual Holiday Bash this weekend featuring live music by Maya Malkin (a solo artist formerly of Motel Raphael), Alexander D’Alesio and others, as well as theatrical performances and conversations. The fundraiser event, taking place on Saturday, Dec. 11 from 11 a.m.–2 p.m., will be hosted by Geordie’s new Artistic Director Jimmy Blais and former Artistic Director Mike Payette.

Geordie Theatre is also boosting fundraising efforts by holding an online auction, which is on now and lasts until Dec. 11. Auctions up for grabs range from a decadent cake to massage gift certificates to WWE tickets to a gift certificate for NDG children’s store Kidlink.

For more on the auction and virtual event, please visit Geordie’s website.

For more Montreal arts coverage, please visit the Arts & Life section.