July Talk and Horsebath concerts, a vernissage at Usine C, a comedy show at Turbo Haüs and more.

It hasn’t been long since they played the October edition of Osheaga but July Talk are already back in Montreal. Catch the Canadian band perform at the Corona Theatre tonight. 2490 Notre-Dame W., 7 p.m., $49.98

Usine C hosts the vernissage for Bad et Bougie, an exhibition of work by Guillaume Bougie Riopel. 1345 Lalonde, 5 p.m., free

Turbo Haüs hosts Serag and Friends, a comedy night hosted by Montreal’s own Serag Meletian. 2040 St-Denis, 8 p.m., PWYC

Halifax country band Horsebath bring their sounds to the Wheel Club. 3373 Cavendish, 8 p.m., $10

Thibaud de Corta pays homage to the songs of Serge with Strictly Gainsbourg at Quai des Brumes. 4481 St-Denis, 5 p.m., free

