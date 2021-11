Les Cowboys Fringants perform at the Bell Centre, Atwater Market Christmas village opens, club nights, a drag show and more.

Les Cowboys Fringants perform their first of three Montreal shows at the Bell Centre. These will be the final concerts at the arena in 2021. 1909 Avenue des Canadiens-de-Montréal, 8 p.m., $31–$63

The first edition of Ice Block Party kicks off at le Belmont. Catch Voyage Funktastique member Walla P behind the turntables. 4483 St-Laurent, 11 p.m., $20

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Walla P (@walla_p) Walla P plays Le Belmont as part of a new party at the venue.

The Atwater Market in Saint-Henri kicks off the holiday season with the opening of its Village de Noël. 138 Atwater, 4 p.m., free

Cabaret Mado hosts Call Me Mother, a drag night featuring queens Narcissa, Sanjina and Barbada. 1115 Ste-Catherine E, 11 p.m., $41.98–$82.83

Priori performs at Stereo Montreal all night long as part of the nightclub’s Homegrown series. 858 St-Catherine, 10 p.m., $8

