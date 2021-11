Montreal’s Tropikàl Restobar made the list of Canada’s Best New Restaurants

This year’s list of the Best New Restaurants in Canada just dropped, and its Montreal entry, under the banner Best Trailblazer, is Tropikàl Restobar. The Black-owned establishment, located in Saint-Henri, has a menu of “Caribbean meets Afro‑Latin cuisine via West Africa.”

Versatile chef Jae‑Anthony Dougan deftly delivers dishes like curried goat, grilled octopus and jerk chicken poutine.

Meanwhile, the bar side serves cocktails to complement the flavours of the cuisine, incorporating ingredients like housemade spicy apple syrup and ginger beer in rum-based drinks like la Palenque.

“There are more than a dozen Caribbean countries, and the reason they are separated is because of slavery. I’m trying to bring education to our culinary journey.” “How many Black chefs are prevalent in Canada? When it comes to Caribbean food, there’s no knowledge, and there’s a cultural bias. These are the barriers I’m breaking right now.” — Jae‑Anthony Dougan on making the list of Canada’s Best New Restaurants

For the full list of the 2021 Best New Restaurants in Canada

