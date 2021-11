It’s safe to say that Jared Leto looks way better as a LEGO man than he does in the movie.

The Instagram account Stuntman Brick specializes in recreating LEGO characters from movies, and one of their latest recreations is for House of Gucci, which opens in theatres tomorrow. The movie tells the story of the famous Gucci murder, and stars Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Al Pacino, Jared Leto and Jeremy Irons. (Read our review here.)

Stuntman Brick has recreated the five main characters of the movie as LEGO men and women. It’s safe to say that Jared Leto looks way better as a LEGO man than he does in the movie. Lady Gaga’s perm is also flawless.

Check out the photo in the post below, which includes the following characters, from left to right: Rodolfo Gucci (Irons), Maurizio Gucci (Driver), Patrizia Reggiani (Gaga), Paolo Gucci (Leto) and Aldo Gucci (Pacino).

Stuntman Brick has also made LEGO versions of a wide range of films including the upcoming The Batman, as well as 2019’s Uncut Gems.

For the latest in film and TV, please visit the Film & TV section.