The premier visited the site where 16-year-old Thomas Trudel was shot on Sunday.

François Legault: “It is infinitely sad. No parent should have to bury their child”

Quebec Premier François Legault has visited the site in St-Michel where 16-year-old Thomas Trudel was shot and killed on Sunday. Legault expressed his condolences, highlighting the grief of the family due to the loss of their child.

“I went to meditate at the place where the young Thomas Trudel, 16, was shot dead. I am speechless. It is infinitely sad. I offer my deepest condolences to his loved ones and his family. No parent should bury their child. It is against nature.”

Je suis allé me recueillir à l’endroit où le jeune Thomas Trudel, 16 ans, est décédé par balle.

Je suis sans mots. C’est d’une tristesse infinie.

J'offre mes plus sincères condoléances à ses proches et sa famille. Aucun parent ne devrait enterrer son enfant. C’est contre nature. pic.twitter.com/kyAQFY4C3Q — François Legault (@francoislegault) November 18, 2021 François Legault: “It is infinitely sad. No parent should have to bury their child”

On Tuesday, Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante also offered her condolences, assuring the family and those close to Trudel that all of the SPVM’s resources will be deployed to shed light on the crime and find those responsible.

(2/2) Bien entendu, je veux offrir mes sympathies aux proches de Thomas. Je peux également vous assurer qu’un maximum de ressources est déployé par le @SPVM pour faire la lumière sur ce crime et retrouver le coupable. pic.twitter.com/Vn3kHfXZbb — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) November 16, 2021 Valérie Plante and SPVM chief Sylvain Caron at the site where Trudel was shot.

On Saturday, Nov. 20, a protest event called Non à la violence et aux armes is being held in memory of Thomas Trudel and other victims of gun violence. The event, organized by Forum Jeunesse Saint-Michel, will take place at noon by Parc François-Perrault (7525 François-Perrault).

For the latest in news, please visit the News section.