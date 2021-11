Federal flags had flown at half-mast since May, following the discovery of thousands of unmarked graves at residential school sites.

Flags on federal buildings across Canada, including the Peace Tower in Ottawa, were lowered at sunrise on Monday for Indigenous Veterans Day. The annual observance, which has taken placed every Nov. 8 since 1994, commemorates Indigenous Canadians who contributed to military service, particularly in World War I, World War II and the Korean War.

Federal flags across the country were raised on Sunday for the first time since being lowered to half-mast on May 30, following the discovery of hundreds of graves outside a former residential school in B.C. Hundreds more graves were subsequently found at other residential school sites, and a major search. Flags have now been raised again following yesterday’s observance.

Last week, the federal government was in discussion with the Assembly of First Nations about how and when the flags should be raised. The Trudeau government had said that Indigenous leaders would determine when it was appropriate to raise the flags again.

The AFN issued a statement last week asking that orange “Every Child Matters” flags be added to all federal buildings. While the government has rejected that request, Crown Indigenous Affairs Minister Marc Miller and Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez announced that federal flags would be lowered annually on the National Day Truth and Reconciliation (Sept. 30) and Indigenous Veterans Day (Nov. 8), as they are on Remembrance Day (Nov. 11).

On #IndigenousVeteransDay, the AFN remembers and honours all #FirstNations Veterans who bravely served and sacrificed in protection of our homelands across Turtle Island. Assembly of First Nations okays raising of flags after Indigenous Veterans Day

