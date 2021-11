Residential construction is currently allowed to begin at 7 a.m., with prep beginning at 6 a.m.

Montreal family doctor in training Safina Adatia has started a petition to move up the start time for construction in residential areas from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. (and 9 a.m. on Saturdays). She notes that prep time for construction projects begins an hour earlier, and that construction prior to 8 a.m. is forbidden in the U.K. As a medical professional, Adatia is also concerned with the detrimental health effects among Montrealers due to a lack of sleep (and quality sleep) given the proliferation of construction projects around the city.

“Construction times begin at 7 a.m., including on Saturdays, with preparations beginning far before (though illegal). Reasons for this time largely include avoiding traffic. Given the detrimental impact of chronic noise pollution and lack of sleep on residents, I propose changing the start time for residential construction work to 8 a.m., and 9 a.m. on Saturdays. This will provide residents the chance to remain undisturbed, and still allow construction workers to arrive before traffic builds.”

I've started a petition to change #construction hours in #Montreal @Val_Plante – starting at 7am (usually prep starts at 6) is so disturbing for residents – changing to 8am is much more reasonable (UK does this). Help us make this happen! https://t.co/QPh2U3FsdP — Safina Adatia, MD, MSc (@SAdatia) November 14, 2021 A new Montreal petition aims to change the morning start time for construction

For more on the Change Residential Construction Hours in Montreal petition, and to sign it, please visit Change.org.

For the latest in news, please visit the News section.