Tomorrow, fans will have the opportunity to discover the truth and find glitches in the system.

The Matrix Resurrections comes out in less than a month. To generate excitement for the long-awaited sequel, Warner Bros. Canada is launching a one-of-a-kind interactive Matrix experience for fans of the franchise across the country, in markets such as Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver.

Beginning tomorrow, Matrix enthusiasts will have the opportunity to “discover the truth” and find glitches in the system in eight Canadian cities.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Warner Bros. Canada (@warnerbrosca) Fans in eight Canadian cities, including Montreal, will have the opportunity to take part in a unique Matrix experience.

Montreal is near and dear to franchise lead Keanu Reeves, who has shot several films including Johnny Mnemonic and the two John Wick sequels in the city.

The Matrix Resurrections is the first film in the franchise since the sequels, Reloaded and Revolutions, were released six months apart in 2003. Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss and Jada Pinkett Smith return to the series, alongside new additions such as Neil Patrick Harris and Priyanka Chopra. Warner Bros. has also been developing a separate Matrix film with Ready Player One and Free Guy screenwriter Zak Penn.

people keep asking, so let me clarify there are two different #Matrix projects at wb. i wrote one set earlier in the timeline of the matrix universe. Lana Wachowski is directing a sequel that i did not work on, but cant wait to see. Neither of them are reboots. #notareboot — Zak Penn (@zakpenn) October 5, 2019 More Matrix films are in the works.

The new installment of The Matrix opens in Montreal theatres on Dec. 22.

For more film and TV coverage, please visit the Film & TV section.