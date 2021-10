Justin Trudeau marked the day by commenting on the harsh realities of the gender divide with regards to cyberbullying, violence and mental health.

Today is the International Day of the Girl, a day celebrated since Oct. 11, 2012, to bring awareness to gender inequality faced by the over 1.1 billion girls worldwide. To mark the day, Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau released a statement discussing this year’s United Nations theme: “Digital generation. Our generation.”

Trudeau’s statement celebrates tech-savvy girls around the world, who are “amplifying underrepresented voices,” but also touched on the harsh reality of the gender divide with regards to cyberbullying, violence and mental health.

“Around the world, girls are less likely than boys to own and use devices, limiting their access to tech-related skills and jobs – but this gender divide goes beyond the digital space and connectivity. Today, girls in Canada are more likely to experience cyberbullying, family violence, and other forms of violence than boys, which leads to lower levels of mental health. Many of these challenges have been amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic, as young Canadians were asked to stay home, distance from their friends, and adapt to online learning. At a crucial age in their lives, they have made historic sacrifices to keep others and their communities safe. “On the international stage, Canada continues to engage and work with our partners to address gender inequalities. Earlier this year, I participated in the Generation Equality Forum and announced nearly $180-million to advance gender equality around the world. This funding will support activities that address social and institutional barriers to girls’ education, including developing digital tools to deliver programs to girls during the pandemic.” —Justin Trudeau

In a post on social media, Justin Trudeau shared a photo of he and wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, and referenced the future and potential of girls around the world, including his daughter Ella-Grace.

For the full statement by Justin Trudeau on the International Day of the Girl, please click here.

So, as we mark #DayOfTheGirl, let’s recommit ourselves to doing that work. To being there for our daughters, sisters, and nieces. And to building a world where they feel safe and empowered. Because nothing should stop them from reaching their potential. https://t.co/czVAerF23d — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) October 11, 2021 Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau released a statement today to celebrate the International Day of the Girl.

