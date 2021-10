Internet sensation Madison Beer returns to Montreal for her The Life Support Tour at Olympia de Montreal. The singer first stepped on the scene in 2012, when Canada’s own Justin Bieber shared one of her YouTube covers. She was recently nominated for Push Performance of The Year at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. 1004 St Catherine St E, $41.75

Le Cheval Blanc‘s IPA Festival comes to a close today. The microbrewery is celebrating bold-flavored Quebec beers, offering locals the opportunity to find new and delicious drinks made within the province. 809 Ontario E

German violinist Christian Tetzlaff will perform a selection of compositions by Johannes Brahms of the Romantic period. “Brahms’ Romani Accents” takes place at the La Maison Symphonique, conducted by Lionel Bringuier. 1600 Rue Saint-Urbain, $25-165

Dumas continues his run of shows at La Tulipe. Tonight, he kicks off the first of four back-to-back performances at the venue. For each ticket sold, $1 will be donated to the Fondation des Cowboys Fringants pour Artistes pour le climat. 4530 Av. Papineau, $33

Uma Gahd et Selma Gahd host a Halloween-themed drag night at Bar Le Cocktail. “Dragula Season 4,” a free event, features a variety of Montreal queens in their spookiest of outfits. 1669 St Catherine St E.

