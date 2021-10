Following a report last month Black and Indigenous women reporting that they were sterilized without full consent while in Quebec hospitals, François Legault has issued a statement confirming that involuntary sterilization is prohibited across the province. The incidents detailed in the report date back 40 years, but some occurred as recently as 2018.

During a meeting with College of Physicians President Dr. Mauril Gaudreault and Health and Social Services Minister Lionel Carmant, Legault confirmed that the 24,000 physicians in Quebec would be sent a letter stating that the practice is not permitted.

Avec le président du Collège des médecins, Dr Mauril Gaudreault, et le ministre délégué à la santé @CarmantLionel.

Le Dr Gaudreault enverra une lettre aux 24 000 médecins du Québec pour dire que la stérilisation non volontaire des femmes est interdite au Québec. pic.twitter.com/wVKMbWSX6I — François Legault (@francoislegault) October 14, 2021 François Legault: “Involuntary sterilization of women is prohibited in Quebec”

