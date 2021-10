The festival is screening classics from its 25-year history as an anniversary celebration.

Fantasia hosts free film series, advance screening of Last Night in Soho

Three months after their summer edition, the Fantasia International Film Festival is keeping the celebration of their 25th anniversary going with a series of free film screenings at Cinéma Imperial beginning on Oct. 22. The films announced today — Fantasia Festival highlights of years past, spanning multiple genres — culminate in an advance screening of Last Night in Soho, the new film by Edgar Wright, starring The Queen’s Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy and fellow Netflix-famous actor Matt Smith (The Crown). Fantasia will screen Last Night in Soho on Oct. 26, and the opens in theatres on Oct. 29.

Fantasia will be screening more films for free at Cinéma Imperial in December. The October lineup announced today is featured below.

Friday, Oct. 22 at 6:45 p.m.

Zu: Warriors From the Magic Mountain

(1983, Hong Kong, dir.: Tsui Hark)

Celestial castles and bouncy battles, lasers and rainbows, Good and Evil battle it out in this Tsui Hark masterpiece.

Friday, Oct. 22 at 9:40 p.m.

(1971, Japan, dir.: Yoshimitsu Banno)

Godzilla Vs. Hedorah

Godzilla tackles post-war pollution in this psychedelic episode from the Shôwa-era series!

Saturday, Oct. 23 at 7 p.m.

Voice of Silence

(2020, South Korea, dir.: Hong Eui-jeong)

Merging auteurism and gripping suspense, this award-winner follows two men caught up in the gears of organized crime in the Korean countryside.

Saturday, Oct. 23 at 9:45 p.m.

[REC]

(Spain, 2007, dir: Jaume Balagueró, Paco Plaza)

A landmark in Spanish horror cinema. The scariest found-footage film in history and the most intense zombie nightmare you’ll ever experience.

Sunday Oct 24 at 6:45 p.m.

Mind Game

(2004, Japan, dir.: Masaaki Yuasa)

This psychedelic, animated milkshake of twisted mysticism and streetwise thrills is possibly the most laureled film in Fantasia’s history.

Sunday Oct 24 at 9:45 p.m.

Let the Right One In

(Sweden, 2008, directed Tomas Alfredson)

The Swedish masterpiece, widely hailed as the greatest vampire film of the past quarter-century, returns to chill the big screen.

Tuesday, Oct. 26 at 7:30 p.m.

Last Night in Soho

(2021, U.K., directed by Edgar Wright)

Special advance screening of three-time Fantasia alumni Edgar Wright’s latest creation, fresh off its premieres at Venice, TIFF and BFI London.

