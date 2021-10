The red carpet-style fashion show preceded the premiere of The Simpsons/Balenciaga.

Spanish luxury fashion house Balenciaga had their Spring 2022 show in Paris on Saturday, and the show featured a range of celebrity models including Canadian actor and producer Elliot Page, British Formula One racing driver Lewis Hamilton and French actress Isabelle Huppert.

The show was staged as a fake red carpet movie premiere, where the guests invited were the ones modelling the clothes. The red carpet component preceded the actual premiere of the The Simpsons/Balenciaga special.

Balenciaga designer Demna Gvasalia spoke with Vogue about his love for The Simpsons and working with the show’s creator Matt Groening.

“‘Because I’ve always loved The Simpsons, for its whole tongue-in-cheek nature and the slightly romantic-naive side to it’ he approached the producers without much hope that they would ever want to collaborate. ‘But in fact they did. They saw the blue show—the Parliament one—and liked it. Matt Groening’s been amazing.’”

Check out some photos below of Elliot Page, Lewis Hamilton and Isabelle Huppert modelling at the Spring 2022 Balenciaga show. For more images of the complete collection, please click here.

Elliot Page for Balenciaga Spring 2022

Lewis Hamilton for Balenciaga Spring 2022

Isabelle Hupper for Balenciaga Spring 2022

Watch the show below.

