Festival du Nouveau Cinéma is underway with films screening online and in person in Montreal. To mark its 50th anniversary, the festival is running a contest to win passes to any film streaming online via the Nouveau Cinéma website.

Included among the films at this year’s festival is a restored version of the classic horror film Possession, and Les Oiseaux Ivres (Drunken Birds), Canada’s entry for the Oscars this year. For a full list of the films streaming online, please click here.

