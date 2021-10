According to a new poll, spiders are tied with Donald Trump on a list of what Canadians are most afraid of.

Climate change, terrorism and failure — all things that scare Canadians less than spiders

A new Angus Reid poll has asked Canadians what they’re most afraid of, with illness, death and financial fears topping the list. Whether you’re scared of spiders of not, it’s interesting to note that they scare more Canadians than threats of climate change and terrorism, as well as failure.

3.5% of Canadians claim to be most afraid of spiders, the same percentage that claim to be most afraid of Donald Trump.

Check out the list below.

Climate change, terrorism and failure — all things that scare Canadians less than spiders

For the complete poll results and methodology, please visit the Angus Reid Institute website.

For the latest in news, please visit the News section.