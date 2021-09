In a press conference this morning, Bloc Québécois leader Yves-François Blanchet said that Parliament should return with a full capacity House of Commons following the last session’s hybrid format. He was asked whether that would be possible considering the fact that some Conservative MPs are anti-vaxxers, ie. not fully vaccinated or refusing to disclose their vaccination status.

“Well, they should not enter Parliament. If we can send people to the movie theatre, we can also send them to Parliament based on the proper safety rules, and I think that people should have a sense of public safety and get vaccinated.”

In a follow-up question on the same topic, a reporter asked Blanchet whether barring unvaccinated MPs from participating is discriminatory.

“They get fully vaccinated or they stay home. Parliament should not come back under any kind of hybrid formation. It might’ve been necessary and legitimate a few months or a year ago but now that we can go on with the way this building is supposed to work and we should not refrain from doing so because a few people don’t believe that the vaccine doesn’t work. This belongs to another century.” — Yves-François Blanchet

Y-F Blanchet fait part de ses priorités pour la session: convoquer rapidement le Parlement, sans formule hybride, en personne, et que tous doivent être vaccinés. Le Bloc demande aussi que l’on «rappelle les projets de loi au niveau d’où ils étaient avant de quitter».#polcan pic.twitter.com/JYX7f4fgZk — CPAC (@CPAC_TV) September 29, 2021 Yves-François Blanchet: “Conservative anti-vaxxers belong to another century”

For the latest in news, please visit the News section.