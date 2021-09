Will Smith has joined forces with Adidas and NBA All-Star Donovan Mitchell to launch a collection of sneakers based on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. The shoes come in four different colourways and are part of Mitchell’s D.O.N Issue 3 signature shoe line. Each pair is priced at $150 CAD.

The sneaker collection was announced in an ad yesterday, which features cartoon versions of Will Smith and Donovan Mitchell playing a one-on-one game of basketball.

This is the first sneaker drop for Smith’s Bel-Air Athletics clothing brand, which was launched late last year. The Adidas shoes are inspired by several looks that Will Smith rocks throughout the 1990s series. For example, the black and yellow pair are a nod to the Bel-Air Academy basketball jerseys.

The latest D.O.N Issue 3 Adidas pay respect to Will Smith and his everlasting style from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

Earlier this week, Will Smith’s forthcoming King Richard biopic premiered at the Telluride Film Festival. The early reviews indicate Oscar buzz for the two-time nominee. In the film, the actor portrays Richard Williams, the father and coach of tennis twins Venus and Serena.

For more information on the Will Smith and D.O.N Issue 3 Adidas drop, please visit the Adidas website.

