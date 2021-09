Following their 4-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leads in last night’s exhibition game at the Air Canada Centre, the Montreal Canadiens are back at the Bell Centre this afternoon for their annual Red vs White intrasquad scrimmage. The game is scheduled to start at 3 p.m., and presented by IGA.

You can watch the livestream here.

Watch the game LIVE, right here 👇#GoHabsGo | @IGAQC https://t.co/nYtL0b5XSa — Canadiens MontrĂ©al (@CanadiensMTL) September 26, 2021

