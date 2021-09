Even before retiring as an athlete in 2017, legendary Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt dabbled in music. Bolt premiered as a DJ in 2010, and as a producer in 2019. Now he can also call himself a recording artist. Bolt’s debut album Country Yutes, in collaboration with his manager and childhood friend Nugent “NJ” Walker, will be available for pre-order on Sept. 3.

The album’s lead single “It’s a Party” was released back in January.

“It’s a Party” by Usain Bolt & NJ

For more music coverage, please visit the Music section.