Last week Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante was among 16 Canadians to win the CLEAN50 award, which recognizes leadership in the fight against climate change and in prioritizing ecological transition and sustainable development. Over four years, Plante and her administration have become known in Montreal and on the international stage for her efforts in fighting climate change, through her work with the C40 Mayors Task Force for a green and inclusive recovery after the onset of the pandemic, and with the implementation of the the City of Montreal’s Climate Plan, adopted in December 2020.

“I am proud to have been named among the most ambitious leaders in the field of sustainable development and I am particularly proud of the fact that the commitments made by Montreal are translated into concrete actions. Our international action takes on its full meaning when they take shape on the ground and improve the quality of life of the population. “Locally, our commitments are integrated into our strategic orientations and our action plans, in particular our Montreal 2030 vision and our ambitious Climate Plan. They come to life in various initiatives that affect greening as much as active mobility, the electrification of transport, or the energy performance of our buildings.” —Valérie Plante

Plante and 15 other CLEAN50 recipients were among over 1,000 nominees for the honour. Read more about the CLEAN50 award here.

