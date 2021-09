This morning NDP leader Jagmeet Singh was asked about the incident that occurred in London, ON on Monday, when Liberal leader Justin Trudeau had stones and gravel thrown at him by protesters.

“What happened is horrible, that should never have happened,” Singh said. “I’m worried about Mr. Trudeau and his family who may have been on the bus, the media, the volunteers, his team. That should never happen and it is absolutely wrong and I want to highlight that there are a handful, a small percentage, of very troubled people that are violently attacking people just for their views. I disagree with Mr. Trudeau all the time but it’s absolutely wrong to be throwing stones. I mean I can’t imagine that I’m saying this in 2021: Don’t throw stones at people because you disagree with them.”

Singh’s comments were made during a campaign stop in Toronto where he spoke about investing in the electrification of public transit. The press conference is viewable in its entirety below.

