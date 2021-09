Sir Elton and Sir Lil Nas, together at last.

Elton John has been keeping busy during the pandemic. The 74-year-old has announced a new album called The Lockdown Sessions, which will feature a cluster of unusual guests including Lil Nas X, Young Thug and Nicki Minaj.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elton John (@eltonjohn) The Lockdown Sessions, Elton John’s his 31st studio album, features Lil Nas X, Young Thug and Nicki Minaj.

“The last thing I expected to do during lockdown was make an album. I’ve ended with a selection of really interesting and diverse stuff that was completely different to anything I’m known for.”

A few weeks ago, John released “Cold Heart,” the album’s Dua Lipa-assisted lead single. It is his first song to chart on the Billboard Hot 100 in over two decades.

Elton John teamed up with Dua Lipa for “Cold Heart.”

Sir Elton has wanted to make an unusual album for many years. A few years, he expressed his interest to make a hip hop project, for which he would work alongside Pharrell Williams.

Elton John is gearing up to resume his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour later this month. The “Rocket Man” singer is scheduled to perform his hits in Montreal on Feb. 18 and 19, 2022.

For more music coverage, please visit the Music section.