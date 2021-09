Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong and Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach? Count us in.

Super Mario Bros. is returning to the silver screen. The film is being produced by Illumination Entertainment, the production house behind hit animated films such as Minions and Sing. Today, the company revealed the cast for the forthcoming film, which includes Chris Pratt and Charlie Day as the plumbing duo of Mario and Luigi. The news was announced via the Nintendo Direct event.

"Here we go!"



Chris Pratt as Mario

Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach

Charlie Day as Luigi

Jack Black as Bowser

Keegan-Michael Key as Toad

Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong

Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong

Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek

Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike

Elsewhere in the cast, Anya Taylor-Joy appears as Princess Peach, Seth Rogen will voice Donkey Kong and Jack Black will play the villainous Bowser.

Illumination Entertainment founder and CEO Chris Meledandri is looking forward to giving Super Mario Bros. another shot at the big screen, with the help of co-financiers Nintendo and Universal.

“Mario and Luigi are two of the most beloved heroes in all of popular culture and we are honored to have the unique opportunity to work so closely with Shigeru Miyamoto and the widely imaginative team at Nintendo to bring these characters to life in an animated movie, unlike any film Illumination has made to date.”

Luckily for Meledandri and the cast, it is hard to sink lower than the rock bottom that is the 1993 Super Mario Bros. film.

