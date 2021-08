Snoh Aalegra, Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies (Roc Nation)

The oversaturated music market of 2021 has made it harder than ever for artists to cultivate timeless albums. This is especially true in the R&B genre. Sweden-born Snoh Aalegra is one of the rare artists who are able to maintain the integrity of the genre with grace, while also making music that shifts it in interesting ways. There are simply no skips throughout Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies’ 46-minute runtime. Aalegra’s pairing of self aware lyrics and silky vocal chops create for a beautifully intimate musical project. 9/10 Trial Track: “Indecisive”

“Indecisive” by Snoh Aalegra from Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies (Roc Nation)

