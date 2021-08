The sponsored patches are projected to draw seven- to eight-figure deals per team.

Big changes are coming to the National Hockey League. Beginning in the 2022–23 season, NHL teams will be able to include advertising space on their jerseys. Sportico reports that the league’s board of governors approved the plan unanimously.

Advertisers will be able to submit artwork that fits within a rectangular 3- by 3.5-inch patch. The NHL began testing new advertising waters last season when it allowed teams to sell small ad spaces on players’ helmets.

The same initiative was adopted by the NBA ahead of the 2017–18 season. Notable jersey sponsors in the league include PayPal for the Phoenix Suns, Stubhub for the Philadelphia 76ers and Wish for the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Athletic estimated the average NBA patch cost to be around $7-million to $10-million per season. In 2017, the Golden State Warriors, who have won three championships within the past decade, signed a lucrative $60-million deal with Rakuten. The deal had the Japanese online retailer sponsoring their jerseys for three years at $20-million per season.

Advertising on NHL jerseys is expected to draw similar numbers for the league’s teams. The patch dimensions for hockey uniforms will be slightly larger than the NBA’s.

