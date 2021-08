Public health has confirmed that vaccinations will be taking place at Montreal electronic music festival Piknic Électronik tomorrow, Aug. 22, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The vaccination site will be located at the entrance, near the front of the Aquatic Complex located at 130 chemin de la Tour de l’isle.

Should it be raining tomorrow, the vaccination operation will be cancelled.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante took the opportunity to remind unvaccinated Montrealers of the perfect opportunity to combine “business with pleasure.”

“Piknic Électronik will be holding a vaccination clinic tomorrow, Aug. 22. For unvaccinated Montrealers who plan to go, it is possible to combine business with pleasure by getting vaccinated during your visit to Piknic. I invite you to go!” —Valérie Plante

Le @PiknicMTL va tenir une clinique de vaccination demain, le 22 août. Pour les Montréalais-es non vacciné-es qui comptent y aller, c'est possible de joindre l'utile à l'agréable en vous faisant vacciner lors de votre passage au Piknic. Je vous invite à y aller! 🌞 💉 🎶 #polmtl — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) August 21, 2021 Montrealers can get vaccinated at Piknic Électronik tomorrow

