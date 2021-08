Local and global stories of struggle and inspiration, with live music and art, Aug. 3–11.

The First Peoples Festival is getting underway on Tuesday, screening more than 60 feature films, short films and documentaries in Montreal cinemas and outdoor spaces. The nine-day festival, also known as Présence Autochtone, also promises live music by acts including Buffalo Hat Singers, Twin Flames and Samian, art events and a prize component.

Among the films are A Febre (The Fever), a co-presentation of Festival du Nouveau Cinéma by Brazilian filmmaker Maya Da-Rin; Ashes and Embers, a documentary about a residential school that was burned to the ground in 1948; Hélène Collin’s documentary Atikamekw Meskano, about contemporary Atikamekw children and white teachers; and Listening to the Wisdom of Niokominanak, exploring the mentoring of younger women by Quebec’s Indigenous elders in meetings organized by the Quebec Native Women’s Association.

For the complete First Peoples Festival program and to buy tickets/reserve spots, please visit the Presence Autochtone website.

