Today is the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has released a statement calling for Canadians to commit to recognizing and respecting the rights of Indigenous peoples — not just today, but every day. The theme this year is “Leaving no one behind: Indigenous peoples and the call for a new social contract.” You can read Trudeau’s full statement here.

“On the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples, we celebrate the vibrant and diverse cultures, languages and traditions of Indigenous peoples here in Canada and around the world. Today is also a chance for us all to commit ourselves to making sure Indigenous rights are recognized and respected every day.” —Justin Trudeau

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante also released a statement, calling for equality and the continued fight against discrimination.

“Happy International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples. Today, we celebrate rich, vibrant and diverse cultures. Let’s work together for better social and economic equality, and fight against discrimination.” —Valérie Plante

Bonne Journée internationale des peuples #autochtones Aujourd'hui, nous célébrons des cultures riches, vivantes et diversifiées. Travaillons ensemble pour une meilleure égalité sociale et économique, et luttons contre la discrimination. #polmtl — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) August 9, 2021 Today is the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples

