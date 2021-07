Season 2 of Ted Lasso, a Kate Beckinsale action movie and a new comedy special from Tig Notaro are among this week’s new streaming releases.

New on Netflix

The Last Letter From Your Lover (new on Netflix)

Felicity Jones, Shailene Woodley and Callum Turner star in Augustine Frizzell’s drama The Last Letter From Your Lover (July 23) in which Jones plays a journalist who discovers a series of letters between two star-crossed lovers played in flashbacks by Woodley and Turner. Also out today is season two of the Kevin Smith-created Masters of the Universe: Revelations, an animated take on the ’80s classic that’s also the best-reviewed Smith project in a very long time. Roland Møller (A Hijacking, Atomic Blonde) and Peri Baumeister star in the German plane-hijacking thriller Blood Sky Red (July 23), while Christina Milian and Jay Pharoah topline the rom-com Resort to Love (July 29). July 26 also sees the release of season 10 of the OG Walking Dead, which has yet to be entirely supplanted by spin-off series.

In terms of non-original movies, the highlight this week is likely Guy Ritchie’s super-serious heist thriller Wrath of Man starring Jason Statham, Holt McCallany and Josh Hartnett. If that doesn’t float your boat, there’s indie hit The Last Black Man in San Francisco as well as The Angry Birds Movie 2 (July 27).

New on Amazon Prime Video

Jolt (new on Amazon Prime Video)

Kate Beckinsale stars in Tanya Wexler’s Jolt, an action comedy in which she plays a bar bouncer with a bad temper (bad enough that she has to wear an electrified vest that shocks her back to calm) who goes on a revenge mission when the man she loves is killed; Jai Courtney, Stanley Tucci and Laverne Cox co-star. Also available to stream as of today is the first season of Stargirl, the DC Universe show previously only available on DC’s streaming service. Amazon has the distribution rights in Canada.

New on Crave

Freaky (new on Crave)

Vince Vaughn and Kathryn Newton star in the silly-but-fun body-swap horror comedy Freaky, in which a high schooler accidentally gets body-swapped with a serial killer played by Vaughn. It’s available today alongside Philippe Falardeau’s Montreal-shot drama My Salinger Year, starring Margaret Qualley as an aspiring writer who gets a job at a publisher who handles the affairs of reclusive author JD Salinger. On July 24, you can stream a new comedy special from Tig Notaro; on July 28, you can stream the romantic drama 2 Hearts starring teen heartthrob Jacob Elordi.

New on Apple TV+

Ted Lasso (new on Apple TV+)

The breakout hit of Apple TV+’s original programming, Ted Lasso, is now in its second season. Jason Sudeikis stars as a good-natured American football coach who winds up coaching a British football (soccer) team. The show is extremely beloved by fans, who have started elevating Sudeikis himself to quasi-deity levels since the release of the first season.

New on Disney Plus

Stuntman (new on Disney Plus)

Stuntman is a documentary about Hollywood stuntman and daredevil Eddie Braun and the last stunt of his career as he approaches retirement.

New on CBC Gem

The Day (new on CBC Gem)

CBC Gem has Flemish miniseries The Day available as of July 23.The show chronicles both perspectives during a hostage situation in a bank. Also available as of today is season three of the cult Canadian show Due South, starring Paul Gross.

