“The Habs have some messages for the best fans in the NHL.”

The Montreal Canadiens have released a video showing some of the Habs thanking the fans in Montreal for their suppprt throughout the season, especially during their playoff run to the Stanley Cup Finals. Brendan Gallagher starts off the video, followed by Josh Anderson, Phillip Danault, Paul Byron and Shea Weber.

“I just wanted to take some time to thank all of you guys for your tremendous support. As players, we can’t even begin to explain what it was like seeing you guys waiting outside of the building for us. The support we got around the city, and the 3,500 that were allowed in, how loud you guys were — you know, it meant a lot to us. So, hope you guys know that, and I want to let you know that we appreciate you and we’ll see you back very soon.” —Brendan Gallagher

Go Habs Go!

